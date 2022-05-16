IMD issues 'extremely heavy rainfall warning' for Kerala, NDRF teams deployed in 5 districts

Kerala rains:NDRF said the teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued 'extreme rainfall warning' for Kerala on Monday and Tuesday, and 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' warning for the next three days. The weather office said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may also lash Meghalaya till May 17. Andaman & Nicobar Islands may also experience inclement weather over the next five days. Meanwhile, five NDRF teams have been deployed in several districts of the southern state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had urged the NDRF to deploy teams to the state. The NDRF has stationed teams in five most sensitive districts -- Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The disaster relief agency said the teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment, communication gadgets, PPE kits and other rescue and relief equipment. The NDRF control room at Arokkonam is closely monitoring the situation.

IMD issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Saturday and Sunday. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The SDMA has asked the people of the state to remain away from rivers and other water bodies. It has also asked the people to not travel to hilly regions and avoid night travel.

The weather office, meanwhile, has said that the Southwest monsoon will bring its first showers in Kerala five days earlier than normal, by May 27.

The district administrations have also issued warnings to people living near water bodies and low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

With inputs from PTI