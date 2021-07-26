IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, issues 'yellow alert' for Delhi

Heavy rainfall is wreaking havoc in several parts of the country, including Maharashtra where over 140 people have died due to rain-related incidents so far. At least nine people lost their lives in landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday.

Several parts of Karnataka and Bihar have also been hit by heavy rainfall, with rivers overflowing casuing floods in various districts.

A 'yellow alert' has been issued by India Meterological Department (IMD) for Delhi on Monday. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers towards the evening. An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the forecast of rain accompanied with gusty winds.

The IMD has predicted that several areas of Uttar Pradesh wpould receive heavy rainfall on Monday. “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Nazibabad, Bijnor, Chandpur, Shamli, Rampur, Hastinapur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Khatoli, Saharanpur (U.P), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat (Haryana) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” said IMD in a tweet.

The IMD has also issued orange and yellow alerts predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in Madhya Pradesh. “Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning,” IMD's Bhopal office senior meteorologist P K Saha said.

In Maharashtra, a total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune were affected by the torrential rains. The heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in some areas of the state.

"Given the recurrence of crises, a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all these concerned districts. The State Disaster Response Force is there but it would be more capable. I will not announce anything right now just to gain popularity, only after a comprehensive review of the flood situation in the state will the compensation be announced, as well as what and how much help can be sought from the Center," said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Several parts of Kerala received heavy rainfall on Sunday with the IMD issuing yellow alert for several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.