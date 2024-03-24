Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs

IIT Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with...'

Mohammed Shami makes big statement on Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, says...

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Vows To Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Massacre

Ron Jeremy: What Happened To Adult Film Actor And Why Is His Court Case Collapsing?

Caught On Cam: Delhi Man Repeatedly Stabs Woman In Mukherjee Nagar For 'Making Fun Of Him'

7 reasons to daily use sunscreen in summer 

9 Telugu films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

7 easy daily habits for better health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Vows To Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Massacre

Ron Jeremy: What Happened To Adult Film Actor And Why Is His Court Case Collapsing?

Caught On Cam: Delhi Man Repeatedly Stabs Woman In Mukherjee Nagar For 'Making Fun Of Him'

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

HomeIndia

India

IIT Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with...'

The student was detained three days after the ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 07:24 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An IIT-Guwahati student who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, a senior official said here. The accused Touseef Ali Farooqui, who is a 4th-year student of Bioscience, was detained on Saturday.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI that after interrogating him, police found credible evidence of his links with ISIS and he was arrested.

"We produced him in the court, which has sent to police custody for 10 days. We also carried out a search in his hostel room inside the IIT-Guwahati campus," Mahanta said.

Farooqui who hails from Delhi was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

On Saturday, he was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he was on his way to join ISIS after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group.

The student was detained three days after the ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: Randeep Hooda's film jumps on Saturday, earns Rs 2.25 crore

Elephant nearly tips over safari vehicle packed with tourists in viral video, internet is shocked

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's comedy opens at Rs 1.50 crore

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu directorial sees 100% growth backed by strong word of mouth

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement