Delhi pollution: SC suggests government to impose 2-day lockdown

Amid alarming pollution levels in National Capital Delhi, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and the state governments while hearing a plea on Saturday (November 13). The court also suggested imposing a two-day lockdown in the city amid worsening air quality.

The apex court asked the Delhi government to take emergency measures to curb pollution and revert on Monday. It said people are wearing masks inside houses.

The Supreme Court has taken note of the reopening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles and imposing a lockdown in Delhi.