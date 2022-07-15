‘If children can go to school at 7 am, why can’t judges…’: Next CJI UU Lalit says SC should assemble at 9 am

File photo

The next Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, made a noteworthy statement about the timings of the Supreme Court, urging the judges and the lawyers to start their day early. Justice Lalit made this statement as a three-judge bench sat down for hearings an hour before the schedule.

If children can go to school at seven in the morning, why cannot judges and lawyers start their day at 9 am, Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit remarked on Friday, as per PTI reports. A bench of Justices Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Friday started Friday's work at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual working hour of the apex court.

Justice UU Lalit expressed that the court proceedings daily should start at 9 am ideally since school children also go to their institutes early in the morning. During a hearing, the next Chief Justice of India said, “In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can't we come at 9 am.”

The remark came after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in one of the bail matters, lauded the bench at the end of the hearing of the case for sitting earlier than the usual time. As per PTI reports, he said, “I must say that this time of 9.30 am is a more proper time to start the courts.”

Justice Lalit, who is next in line to be the CJI after the NCV Ramana, who currently holds the position, said that if the courts can start early, they can finish the day's work early and judges would get more time in the evening to read the case files for the next day.

"The courts can start their work at 9 am and rise at 11.30 am for a half an hour break and then finish the day's work by 2 pm. By doing this, judges will get more time to do more things in the evening”, Justice Lalit said.

The Supreme Court justice further added that this arrangement could work when there are only fresh matters and cases that don't require lengthy hearings.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | BJP releases unseen photo of ex-VP Hamid Ansari with Pakistani journalist, intensifies claims of connection