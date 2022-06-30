I wish you do a good job in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

File photo: IANS

Shiv Sena chief and former Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis hours after they took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you do a good job in Maharashtra!” the former chief minister tweeted in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet has decided to call a special session of the State Assembly for 2 days - on 2nd and 3rd July.

On the first day of the session, Speaker elections will be completed. Speaker's post is vacant since Nana Patole's resignation.

Moreover, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that Fadnavis did not appear to be happy while accepting the deputy chief minister's post in Eknath Shinde's government.

"I think Fadnavis has not accepted the number two position happily. His facial expression said it all," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

Shinde arrived in Mumbai from Goa in the afternoon and met Fadnavis at the latter's official residence in South Mumbai to discuss the formation of the next government in Maharashtra.

Shinde and Fadnavis held a brief meeting at the latter's residence before heading to the Raj Bhavan along with several BJP leaders.

The crisis in the MVA government began on June 21 when Shinde walked away with a bunch of MLAs whose number later swelled to 39 and camped first at Surat and then at Guwahati.

READ | Eknath Shinde becomes Maharashtra CM: Know how former auto driver became top Shiv Sena rebel fighter