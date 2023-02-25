Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Hyderabad man kills friend for talking to his girlfriend, chops private part, sends photo to her on WhatsApp

Naveen and Harihara Krishana were friends. They did their college together in Dilsukhnagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Hyderabad man kills friend for talking to his girlfriend, chops private part, sends photo to her on WhatsApp
Telangana: The police have arrested the man and are investigating the matter. (Representational)

A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his friend for texting and calling his girlfriend. The victim was in a relationship with the woman before she went into a relationship with the accused. The accused later beheaded the victim and took out his heart and private parts out of the body. He also chopped his fingers. He later walked to the police station to surrender. 

Naveen and Harihara Krishana were friends. They did their college together in Dilsukhnagar. The woman was also a student in their college. Both fell in love with each other. The girl remained in a relationship with Naveen for two years before breaking up. She later went into a relationship with Harihara Krishna. 

Naveen, however, kept talking with her via texts and calls. Krishna got upset with this but said nothing, the police told ANI. He waited for three months. However, on February 17, they got into a fight after drinking together.

Krishna strangled Naveen to death and then dismembered parts of his body.

"The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said, as per ANI.

The police have arrested the man and are investigating the matter.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.