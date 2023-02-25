Hyderabad man kills friend for talking to his girlfriend, chops private part, sends photo to her on WhatsApp

Telangana: The police have arrested the man and are investigating the matter. (Representational)

A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his friend for texting and calling his girlfriend. The victim was in a relationship with the woman before she went into a relationship with the accused. The accused later beheaded the victim and took out his heart and private parts out of the body. He also chopped his fingers. He later walked to the police station to surrender.

Naveen and Harihara Krishana were friends. They did their college together in Dilsukhnagar. The woman was also a student in their college. Both fell in love with each other. The girl remained in a relationship with Naveen for two years before breaking up. She later went into a relationship with Harihara Krishna.

Naveen, however, kept talking with her via texts and calls. Krishna got upset with this but said nothing, the police told ANI. He waited for three months. However, on February 17, they got into a fight after drinking together.

Krishna strangled Naveen to death and then dismembered parts of his body.

"The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said, as per ANI.

The police have arrested the man and are investigating the matter.