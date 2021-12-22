How 'upyogi' is Yogi Adityanath for people of UP? Here's what the CM says

In a recent public address, PM Narendra Modi had called UP CM Yogi Adityanath as 'upyogi' (useful). Since then this word has been at the centre of constant discussion. Describing CM Yogi as 'useful' for UP, leaders of the ruling party are claiming to form his government again in UP next year. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary had an exclusive conversation with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When asked about how 'upyogi' the CM is for the state, he said that his government has worked for 5 years, so he is 'upyogi'.

"The situation in UP before 2017 and the situation that has emerged after 2017 is in front of everyone. Before 2017, the then government was not interested in the PM Awas Yojana. After 2017, we have provided one house each to 43 lakh poor. In rural areas, one community toilet has been built in every village," he said.

He added that the COVID-19 crisis management of UP was excellent within the country, and was also praised by WHO and NITI Aayog. "From 1947 to 2017, there were a total of 12 medical colleges in UP, today, there are medical colleges in 59 districts in UP. Health infra was strengthened in UP. Today there is an ICU in every district of UP. Before 2017, the state lagged behind in public welfare schemes. After 2017, UP remained at number 1 or number 2 in the schemes being run by the central government."

"Today 6 expressways are being built in UP. We will open the main road of Bundelkhand Expressway for traffic by the end of December. Work is going on on Ballia Link Expressway. Before 2017, there was discrimination in giving electricity. Equal electricity is being provided in all 75 districts of UP. There are 10 airports operating in UP today. An international airport is being built in Ayodhya," he added.

The chief minister further added, "We have worked for 5 years, so we are useful. We are useless to those who used to create riots. Mining mafia and professional criminals dominated in UP. This government is useless for the mafia people. We are useless to those who play with the security of the daughters of the state. But we are useful for 25 crore people."