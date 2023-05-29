How FirstCuriosity Is Catering A Burst Of Entertainment To Everyone Who Loves Movies, TV Shows And Anime

In a world where all is fleeting, only a burning passion stands the test of time, especially in the ever-changing scene of media. For everyone at FirstCuriosity, it burns bright for entertainment – to generate and consume it. So, after the high-flying success of Firstsportz, another passion project by First Media Network Pvt Ltd covering all sorts of sports, FirstCuriosity was founded. The idea was to become the ultimate destination for latest news on global trends from Hollywood, celebrities, movies, TV series, anime, and more.

For the company’s Founder, Bhart Singh, the seed of creating his own media organization sprouted during his college days. He only had three interests – science, sports and movies. He pursued science as a degree, sports kick-started his career with FirstSportz and when it came to movies, Bhart thought, “We already have a sports website, so why not an entertainment website as well?”

The first step then was the website’s name. Explaining the idea behind ‘FirstCuriosity’, Bhart said, “Initially, the only issue was to give identity to our website and get some quality articles. FirstCuriosity is a really cool name which works for any genre.” It seems he was well aware that we live in the ‘curious’ age, where much has been discovered, but there’s still a long way to go, which works in the website’s favor.

So, in the vast ocean that is entertainment news, the biggest struggle FirstCuriosity faced was to figure out its own identity and voice. The competition was always going to be fierce, but they couldn’t stray from their vision. So, they set on the uphill task of curating a team, with each member putting his or her heart and soul into looking for trending scoops and churning out well-informed and interesting articles. This was ensured by going through a rigorous process of hiring efficient editors and promising writers.

Surely, the website encountered many slippery slopes along the way, but FirstCuriosity persevered. They struck a balance between quality and quantity, branched out to include anything and everything that might interest a reader who loves Hollywood. If you are in the habit of gathering information about shows and movies, guessing Oscar wins, anticipating MET Gala looks or hold your breath for the next royal bombshell to drop, FirstCuriosity has got it all covered.

When one asks Bhart about the hardships he has faced along the way, he doesn’t meander and gives a direct answer that’ll be beneficial to people who might be dreaming about their own media startup. “Since 2020, Google guidelines have been getting tougher, and there are more difficulties than earlier. It’s not easy to run a new website without much traffic for a long time. Also, you need sound technical knowledge as well as the know-how of Core Web Vitals which were implemented in 2021,” he said.

In a little over a year since its inception, FirstCuriosity has managed to sink its feet in the ground and announce that it’s here to stay. What started as a group of half a dozen people trying to find a way of building an authentic entertainment news portal, is today a growing company with impassioned minds working round the clock to make FirstCuriosity bigger and better every day.

So, what’s the way ahead? In Bhart Singh’s words, “Our target is to give the best of the best content that’s out there in the entertainment field. We have a great team to cover TV series, movies and anime. Soon we will start a video segment as well.” FirstCuriosity might have started small, but their ideas and efforts are boundless.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)