How Ajay Maken lost Haryana Rajya Sabha seat? Congress debacle explained

Headlines

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

7 daily foods that can destroy your skin quality

ODI World Cup: Centurions in opening match of tournament

Top 10 cricketers with most centuries in ODIs while chasing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

HomeIndia

India

How Ajay Maken lost Haryana Rajya Sabha seat? Congress debacle explained

Rajya Sabha results: Ajay Maken has called for strict action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In a major humiliation, the Congress party couldn't win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls on Friday, despite having the required support. BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Jannayak Janata Party-backed independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma -- who also received BJP's support -- won the seats. Panwar was comfortably elected with 31 votes. The main fight, however, was between Sharma and Maken. Sharma, a media baron, eventually edged out the Congress veteran because of three developments that took place on the floor of the house. 

How did Ajay Maken lose the Rajya Sabha seat?

In Rajya Sabha elections, members of legislative assemblies can vote only once. So if there are two candidates in the fray, a member can only vote for one. Panwar won the elections by receiving 31 votes. Ajay Maken received 29 votes, whereas Sharma polled 29.6 votes. Before voting, it was believed that Maken would sail through. So what happened?

Three developments that happened on the floor of the house sealed Maken's fate. One Congress vote was declared invalid and one of its MLAs cross-voted for Sharma. One independent MLA didn't vote.

BB Batra, Congress chief whip in Haryana, said one of the Congress MLAs had ticked the 'I' option, making it invalid. Also, Kuldeep Bishnoi, a Congress MLA, voted for Sharma.

Another factor was that an Independent candidate didn't vote. Which means only 88 votes were polled.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Kuldeep Bishnoi voted according to his inner conscience. He claimed the Congress MLA had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

Bishnoi, the MLA from Adampur wrote a cryptic tweet on Saturday morning. "I have the ability to crush the fun, Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes. good morning," he wrote.

What Ajay Maken said on his Rajya Sabha defeat?

Ajay Maken has called for strict action against Bishnoi for cross-voting. He also raised doubts over the decision to disqualify a Congress MLA's vote. "We objected that one vote which was given to independent should be cancelled. But our vote was cancelled and their rejected vote was accepted. We're getting this examined legally," he told the news agency ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Centre makes big announcement students must know

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro design leaked; Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 models

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE