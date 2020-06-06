Hospitals denying treatment to COVID-19 patients will not be spared: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Headlines

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Independence Day 2023: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony in her address to nation on I-Day eve

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares unseen glimpses of her fun-filled 38th birthday bash with friends in New York

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

10 fish that can survive without oxygen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

HomeIndia

India

Hospitals denying treatment to COVID-19 patients will not be spared: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

He pointed out that certain private hospitals were denying admission to COVID-19 patients

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2020, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday warned hospitals denying admission to coronavirus patients, stating that they "will not be spared."

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," Kejriwal said.

He pointed out that certain private hospitals were denying admission to COVID-19 patients, demanding money for allocating beds. 

From now onwards, Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government will deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep tab on available beds for COVID patients.

Moreover, he said that the Delhi government has launched a mobile app to stop the black marketing of beds.

"We launched a mobile App to stop the black marketing of beds. We thought of making information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Dismissing media reports that testing for COVID-19 has stopped in Delhi, he said that 36 government and private labs are carrying out tests.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting through video conferencing (VC) to review the preparedness for prevention and control of COVID-19 in Delhi. 

He was joined by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS (HFW); Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi; and Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi.

“As the number of cases and fatality rises in Delhi, it needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing, and stringent containment and perimeter control activities," Vardhan said in the meeting. 

As all districts of UT of Delhi are now affected by COVID-19, Dr Harsh Vardhan pointed out that “the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome”.  

While the average testing/million population in Delhi was 2018, some districts such as north east (517 tests/million population) and south east (506 tests/million population) were far below. While the UT’s positivity rate of last week was 25.7%, several districts reported figures above 38%, he said. 

The high rate of infection in the health care workers was also serious issue, he added. It indicates poor infection prevention control practices in health care settings and needs to be attended to on priority, he pointed out.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli postponed, to now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2

This IIT Delhi grad teamed up with Ratan Tata’s firm to build Rs 10,300 crore medicine delivery app; net worth is…

Meet IIT grad who helped a YouTuber build Rs 9000 crore firm, Rs 4000 crore net worth, now targets Rs 2400 crore…

Meet Dropout Chaiwala, 18-year-old who left college to start his business in Australia; now earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE