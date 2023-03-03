Search icon
Himachal: Bus carrying DU students overturns on Chandigarh-Manali road, one dead, 40 injured

Himachal: The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Himachal: A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned in Bilaspur on Friday, leaving a young woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said.

There were 44 people in the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said. The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road.

One student, hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death while four others suffered fractures and rest minor injuries, the officials said. Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital.

One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus. The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, Garg added.

