Breaking down the food you eat so that the nutrients it contains can be absorbed into your body is a complex process, but it is certainly one worth knowing. The process starts when you chew. Chewing physically breaks the food down, but it also causes saliva to be released. Saliva also helps, because moistened food is easier to chew, and also because the chemicals in saliva react with the chewed food.

Once it’s in your stomach, stomach acids break down your food even further. Once food goes to your intestines, digestive bacteria also contribute to the process. These digestive or probiotic bacteria perform the final step in digestion. Once they have finished breaking down the food you’ve eaten, it’s ready to be absorbed into your bloodstream.

Probiotic Supplements

Most of the time, the probiotics in your digestive system just get on with doing what they have to, and you don’t need to worry about them. However, if you are ill, take medication, or don’t get enough of the right nutrients in your diet, you may need to take probiotic supplements. The highest-rated probiotic brands normally come in the form of capsules which contain microscopic probiotic bacteria.

Prebiotics

But probiotic bacteria themselves need nourishment. That’s why getting plenty of fibre in your diet is so important.

Dietary or ‘prebiotic’ fibre is what nourishes the probiotics in your gut. Fibrous particles, often found in fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, are not broken down or absorbed by your digestive system. In addition to nourishing your probiotic bacteria, prebiotics help to improve the texture of digested food and help it pass smoothly through your system.

Although prebiotic fibre is initially present in many foods, it can quite easily be destroyed through processing and cooking food, or even storing and refrigerating food ingredients. That’s why you might find it more difficult to get enough fibre. In that case, a scientifically-formulated probiotic supplement that also contains prebiotics might be beneficial to you.

Best Products

1. 1MD Complete Probiotics

Taking 1MD Complete Probiotics gives you 11 different probiotic strains in each capsule. That alone puts this product ahead of many others, which often only contain two to three strains. It’s a powerful blend that provides 51 billion colony-forming units of probiotics in every dose.

Nutraflora prebiotic fibre is also included, which enhances the probiotics’ efficacy.

The best part is this product contains only natural, non-genetically-modified ingredients, with no artificial colours or flavours added.

Price: $43.99 for 30 caps

Special offers: Savings are on offer for 1MD NutritionTM subscribers; even more substantial savings are available for subscribers buying a 3- or 6-month supply.

2. NUZENA Probiotic 40 Gut Boost

Developed by leading healthcare professionals, Probiotic 40 Gut Boost is one of the best all-around digestive system support supplements. All components of its formula have been rigorously researched. In addition to improving digestive health and increasing the absorption of nutrients, this probiotic offers support for inflammation.

Price: $45

Special offers: Payment can be divided into four instalments, free of interest, for orders over $50.

3. NOW Probiotic-10

Containing the top ten proven probiotic strains, this supplement provides both digestive support and immune support. The capsules are manufactured following NOW standards, and all ingredients are certified non-genetically-modified.

Price: $10.42 for 30 caps

Special offers: $24.99 for 100 caps

4. Garden of Life Primal Defense Ultra

This supplement contains 13 different types of probiotics, targeting both digestive health and immune system health.

The prebiotic fibres it contains are extracted from barley and oat grasses; it also contains iron, which has been shown to improve the probiotic population.

Price: $39.29 for 60 caps

Special offers: $39.50 for 90 caps, $67.99 for 180 caps, and $71.99 for 216 caps.

5. Hyperbiotics PRO-15

The 15 strains of probiotics are not the only thing that’s great about this product. Hyperbiotics have also developed an optimal form of presentation: the pearl capsule. The capsule which contains the probiotics breaks down very slowly, releasing probiotics at a gradual rate for 8-10 hours. This helps protect them from the abrasive stomach acids which are released immediately after food arrives in the stomach. The formula also includes prebiotics.

Price: $19.99 for 30 caps

Special Offers: $30.99 for 60 caps

Final Thoughts

Everybody is aware of how important it is to eat a healthy diet including all the important nutrients. Unfortunately, it’s not always as easy as it sounds. Moreover, storing and cooking fresh foods can destroy some or all of the important nutrients in them.

Luckily, you can still ensure you meet all your nutritional needs by taking good-quality supplements. The probiotic supplements reviewed in this article are some of the best on the market if you are looking to boost your digestive health with probiotics and/or prebiotics.

