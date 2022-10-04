Search icon
Hemant K Lohia was applying oil to his swollen foot before attack; son was to get married in December

HK Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has a son and a daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

HK Lohia (File)

Senior IPS officer Hemant K Lohia had been applying some kind of oil to his swollen foot before he was allegedly attacked by his domestic help Jasir, the preliminary probe has revealed. He was found dead on Monday night with his throat sloat with a broken ketchup bottle. The police are searching for help, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban. 

The terrorist group The Resistance Front or TRF has taken responsibility for the cold-blooded murder. The outfit's spokesperson, Tanveer Ahmed Rathar, said it was a small gift to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir and was scheduled to announce some infrastructure projects.

Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has a son and a daughter. 

His son works in the information-technology sector. His marriage was fixed for December. 

His daughter is already married and lives in London.

The guards placed outside the house detected smoke in a room on Monday night. They broke open the door to find the officer's body on fire. He was later declared dead. 

The police said the accused allegedly suffocated him and then slit his throat and set him on fire. 

The accused is absconding and the police are searching for him. 

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and said a manhunt had been launched to nab the domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

With inputs from PTI

