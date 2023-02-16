Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

He was beaten up by steel rod and knife: Brother of army soldier killed by DMK Councillor

DMK councillor, Chinnasamy (50), was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

He was beaten up by steel rod and knife: Brother of army soldier killed by DMK Councillor
BJP workers stage a protest against the killing of an Army personnel allegedly by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor, in Krishnagiri on Thursday | Photo: ANI

Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu: The brother of the 33-year-old army man, who was allegedly killed by a DMK councillor, said that his "brother was beaten up by steel rod and knife”. Speaking to ANI, Prabhu's brother Prabhakar said that he was also beaten by six-seven people.

“I was beaten by 6-7 people. After that, my brother who died was beaten up by a steel rod and knife. He was in ICU for 6 days but eventually passed away," said Prabhakar. He further said, "Our brawl broke out when we were washing clothes during the day. Then in the evening the councillor came to our home, started abusing my father and then attacked him with a knife."

The wife of an Army personnel said, "My husband fell down... My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious."

The DMK councillor was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50), had an argument with a 33-year-old army man over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim’s house. 

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day. Based on Prabhakaran’s complaint, Krishnagiri Police has arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi.

Prabhu, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. BJP senior leader Khushbu Sundar took an aim at the ruling DMK and questioned the deteriorating law and order condition in the State. Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said, "Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State in scaring & worrying too."

READ | Army jawan killed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, here's what happened

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard released at ibps.in: Here's how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.