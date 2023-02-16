Army jawan lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, here's what happened

Tamil Nadu: The incident is expected to raise the political temperature in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

An Army jawan was lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after he had an altercation with a DMK councillor. The police have arrested 9 people, including the DMK leader.

DML Councillor, identified as 50-year-old Chinnasamy, fought with 33-year-old Prabhu, an Army Jawan, and his brother Prabhakaran over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house. The argument escalated to a point where the accused attacked the Jawan and his brother with nine accompalices.

The jawan succumbed to his injuries received during the brawl. The brother also sustained injuries.

After Prabhakaran lodged a complaint, the police arrested the main accused and nine others, including the DMK councillor's son Rajapandi.

Prabhu died in a hospital on Tuesday. He was under treatment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a protest against the ruling DMK over the incident.

"Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State in scaring & worrying too," BJP Leader Khusbu Sundar tweeted.

The incident is expected to raise the political temperature in Tamil Nadu.