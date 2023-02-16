Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Army jawan lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, here's what happened

Tamil Nadu: The jawan succumbed to his injuries received during the brawl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Army jawan lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, here's what happened
Tamil Nadu: The incident is expected to raise the political temperature in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

An Army jawan was lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after he had an altercation with a DMK councillor. The police have arrested 9 people, including the DMK leader. 

DML Councillor, identified as 50-year-old Chinnasamy, fought with 33-year-old Prabhu, an Army Jawan, and his brother Prabhakaran over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house. The argument escalated to a point where the accused attacked the Jawan and his brother with nine accompalices.

The jawan succumbed to his injuries received during the brawl. The brother also sustained injuries. 

After Prabhakaran lodged a complaint, the police arrested the main accused and nine others, including the DMK councillor's son Rajapandi.
Prabhu died in a hospital on Tuesday. He was under treatment. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a protest against the ruling DMK over the incident. 

"Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State in scaring & worrying too," BJP Leader Khusbu Sundar tweeted. 

The incident is expected to raise the political temperature in Tamil Nadu. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.