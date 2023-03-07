Haryana: Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase on Rohtak-Jaipur highway, probe underway

File Photo

Haryana Police found a woman's body in a suitcase near a railway overbridge in Panipat, near the Rohtak-Jaipur highway. Haryana Police responded to the scene after receiving information regarding the event.

In addition, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory travelled to the scene to look at the luggage and its surroundings. The area was also visited by IPS officer Mayank Mishra, the ASP for the Panipat zone. According to police, they have collected all of the evidence they need.

"The police are investigating. Since the body was unidentified it was sent to the civil hospital," police officials said. Since then, a video has spread rapidly over social media. This said footage shows a lady laying inside the luggage with duct tape over her lips and a green rope around her ankles.

The police said that the corpse was discovered in what seems to be a murder case.

Police Superintendent Shashank Kumar Sawan has sent five teams to look into what happened. The ASP is in charge of a team made up of officers from the Criminal Investigation Agency's Units 1, 2, and 3, as well as those from the Sector 29 police station and the cyber squad.

According to the Delhi Police, a woman's decomposing corpse was discovered in a suitcase in the Punjabi Bagh neighbourhood of West Delhi in December of last year. The cops said they got a complaint about a smelly luggage.

The Delhi Police responded, and with the aid of local divers, they were able to retrieve the luggage from the sewer, where they discovered the badly decomposed corpse of a lady.

The corpse of a lady was discovered in a suitcase on the service lane of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in November of last year, according to the police.

An unidentified female corpse was found inside a suitcase in October 2022 and was subsequently retrieved by authorities in Gurugram. The woman's husband has admitted to killing her because of an argument at home, and he has been detained by the police.

(With inputs from ANI)