Delhi Metro: Section on Yellow Line to remain closed on Holi, check alternative routes (file photo)

Delhi Metro Holi timings: On the occasion of Holi, Delhi Metro services will begin at 2.30 pm on Wednesday on all lines instead of its regular time. However, a section of the Yellow Line will remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8.

The section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will remain closed for scheduled maintenance work, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

"While all metro services will start from 2:30 pm on March 8 (Wednesday) on account of Holi, one section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2 i.E, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will continue to remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work," the DMRC said in a statement.

Alternative routes

Passengers using the Yellow Line from the Huda City Centre side will be able to travel only up to Central Secretariat metro station. Similarly, passengers travelling from the other end of the Yellow Line -- Samaypur

Badli -- will only be able to go up to Rajiv Chowk metro station. The DMRC advised passengers to use alternative routes for onward travel.

READ | Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details