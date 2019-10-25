Haryana Verdict 2019: BJP, JJP seal alliance; Dushyant Chautala offered deputy CM's post

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sealed an alliance to form a coalition government in Haryana where the latter fell short of the majority mark of 46 in the elections held for 90-member assembly.

In Haryana, where counting of votes was held on Thursday, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats while the Congress won 31 seats. The JJP was hoping to play the role of kingmaker with its 10 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Soon after Dushyant Chautala indicated that he was open to supporting a BJP-led government in Harayana, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief met Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi. He was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur.

Soon after the meeting, Shah announced that the BJP and JJP have decided to form the government together. While the chief minister will be from the BJP, the JJP has been offered a deputy chief minister's post.

"Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that BJP-JJP will form the govt together in Haryana. CM will be from BJP and Deputy CM will be from JJP," Shah said.

Chautala said he took the decision to give a stable govt to Haryana.

"To give a stable government to Haryana it was important for BJP and JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji. Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government," he said.

The incumbent Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, said the two parties will meet the Governor on Saturday in Chandigarh to stake the claim to form the government in the state.

Earlier, Chautala had said he was not against supporting either of the two top parties - BJP and Congress - if they agreed to a Common Minimum Program incorporating JJP's poll promises.

"The party which will agree to our Common Minimum Program under which we had taken the resolution of 75% jobs reservation for Haryanvis and that of Chaudhary Devi Lal's idea of old age pension, JJP will give its support to that party," Chautala said at a press conference in Delhi where he met his party's MLAs.

When asked if he would support the BJP or the Congress, Chautala said the party will stand with somebody who can offer a strong and stable government in Haryana.

"Taking all these into consideration we have decided that we will stand with somebody strong and stable. We can support anybody. We are yet to talk to any of the parties," he said.

However, even without the JJP's 10 MLAs, the BJP was set to form the government with the help of independents in Haryana.

But the decision to include JJP in Haryana government was taken with keeping the upcoming Delhi elections in mind. There are nearly 25 lakh Jat voters in Delhi where assembly election is scheduled to take place in February.

The BJP was earlier locked in negotiations with seven Independents and controversial MLA Gopal Kanda who won under the banner of his Haryana Lokhit Party.