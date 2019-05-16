Hafiz Saeed's kin held in Pak for hate speech

Abdul Rehman Makki heads JuD's political and international affairs wing and is in charge of its charity Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation

Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law, Abdul Rehman Makki, was arrested in Gujranwala, Pakistan on Wednesday for hate speech and criticising the government. Saeed is the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and chief of the outlawed outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). Makki heads JuD's political and international affairs wing and is in charge of its charity Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

Several times in the past, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed Pakistan, by way of official dossiers, of Makki's role in spreading terrorism in India through FIF.

The last such communication came after the Pulwama terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in February which killed 44. Makki has been sent to Lahore Jail, according to Pakistan government.

In January 2019, the National Investigation Agency had carried out raids at eight places connected with FIF and arrested three persons — Mohammad Hussain Molani, Mohammed Salman and Sajjad Abdul Wani. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against JuD's charity front.

Makki was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act in Pakistan and stands accused of hate speech against the government's crackdown on outlawed organisations under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines.

In February, Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF decided to continue Pakistan's 'Grey' listing owing to its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba and JuD. Pakistan has launched a crackdown against outlawed organisations under the National Action Plan 2015 to eliminate militancy and extremism on its soil.

