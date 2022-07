Gyanvapi Mosque - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a fresh plea seeking permission to worship the ‘Shivling’ which is stated to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi during a court-ordered survey.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also rejected the plea, filed by a group of seven Hindu women, seeking ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey and carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ purportedly discovered in the mosque’s ablution area and permission to worship the deity.