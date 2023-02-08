Gurugram: No traffic restrictions in city on February 9, says district administration (file photo)

Gurugram traffic update: A day after issuing a traffic advisory regarding restrictions in Gurugram on Thursday, the officials on Wednesday said there will be no disruption to traffic movement on February 9.

The police earlier had said that traffic would be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours on Thursday. The advisory was issued in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurugram's Bhora Kalan.

Now, Delhi Police officials said that adequate arrangements have been made so that no inconvenience is caused to commuters taking the route. The Gurugram administration has said they have made alternative arrangements for smooth traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow.

"District Administration Gurugram wishes to inform that there will be no disruption to traffic movement during the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Gurugram on 9th Feb. Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow," the district administration tweeted on Wednesday.

District Administration Gurugram wishes to inform that there will be no disruption to traffic movement during the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Gurugram on 9th Feb.



Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow.@nishantyadavIAS — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 8, 2023

"We will deploy sufficient traffic police personnel on the route and are also in touch with our counterparts in Gurugram (Haryana) to ensure that traffic movement remains smooth and no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Based on the traffic flow, we will make necessary diversions," a senior official said. However, the Delhi Police has not specified the time of the VVIP movement.

On Tuesday, Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road. Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

"In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory had said.

(With inputs from PTI)