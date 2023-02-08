Search icon
Ghaziabad news: Several injured as leopard enters district court premises

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Ghaziabad news: Several injured as leopard enters District court premises (Representational image)

Ghaziabad news: Several people have been injured after a leopard entered Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad District court premises. As soon as the information was received, the team of police and the forest department officials reached the spot to catch the leopard. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that the leopard attacked and injured a cobbler outside CJM Court's office. Around 4 pm, a leopard suddenly entered the court from the IMT side. Later it entered the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on the first floor. Further details are awaited.

