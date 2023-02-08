Ghaziabad news: Several injured as leopard enters District court premises (Representational image)

Ghaziabad news: Several people have been injured after a leopard entered Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad District court premises. As soon as the information was received, the team of police and the forest department officials reached the spot to catch the leopard. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that the leopard attacked and injured a cobbler outside CJM Court's office. Around 4 pm, a leopard suddenly entered the court from the IMT side. Later it entered the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on the first floor. Further details are awaited.

WATCH Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

READ | 'Ate leftover from dustbin': Police book Gurugram couple for assaulting, torturing minor house help from Jharkhand