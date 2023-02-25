Gurugram Metro: 28.5 km Huda City Centre-Cyber City line to connect Old Gurgaon, check list of stations | Representational Photo

Gurugram’s long wait to get its own city-circling metro line is set to get over. The construction of the much awaited Huda City Centre-Old Gurgaon-Cyber City line is likely to begin this year.

There are high hopes that the Gurugram Metro project construction work will commence in 2023-24 fiscal year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed during the state budget presentation.

The Gurugram Metro project has already received approval from the Central government’s Public Investment Board. The Union Cabinet’s nod is now awaited for the Rs 6,400 crore project. This line will be called Yellow Line, in alignment with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line that ends at Huda City Centre in Gurugram.

The Gurugram Metro line from Huda City Centre to Old Gurgaon and back to Cyber City will have a running distance of 28.5 kms. The Gurugram Metro will stop at 27 stations. These will include one interchange station.

As per the Gurugram Metro DPR (detailed project report), the metro’s route will have the following stations: HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping

Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Cyber City, Sector 101 (Elevated

Spur to Dwarka Expressway).

