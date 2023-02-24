Mumbai Metro Line 9: All stations on Dahisar East-Mira-Bhayander route including 3-tier Medetiya Nagar near completion

Mumbai Metro News

The three-level Medetiya Nagar Metro station on Line 9 is 64% complete, authorities announced on Friday. Construction of other stations along this route is now more than 50% complete.

At a staggering 35 metres in height, the Medetiya Nagar station will have a car overpass on the bottom floor, a concourse on the second floor, and the Metro station on the third floor.

Eight stations will be located along the 10.6-kilometer-long elevated Line 9 segment from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander, which would connect the northwestern suburbs of Mumbai to Mira Road in Thane.

At the Medetiya Nagar station, the pier cap construction work has begun after all the cast in-situ components and all the piers up to the second level were finished.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority is building two interchangeable Metro stations on this route, one at Dahisar East with interchange to Line 7 and another at Miragaon station with connection to Line 10.

"Integration of the Metro with different transport systems in Mumbai is the challenging part as Mumbai never sleeps, and Line 9 is the finest example of integrated transport system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, S.V.R. Srinivas.

He also said that after these current initiatives are finished, MMR travel patterns would be much more resilient, linked, and sustainable.

(With Inputs from IANS)