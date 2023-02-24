In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house

Re-election of members of the Standing Committee, the apex decision-making body of the MCD, will be held again on February 27, mayor Shelly Oberoi said.
Delhi MCD on Friday witnessed ugly scenes as a fight broke out between BJP and AAP members who kicked, punched and pushed one another. The chaotic scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to a key six-member municipal committee.
During the ruckus, councillor Ashok Manu collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.
1. AAP accused BJP of ruckus in Delhi MCD
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the member municipal committee election. The mayor had to run out of the House, she said.
"We will go to the Kamla Market police station and file an FIR against BJP for an attempt of murder on AAP's women councillor," she said. (Photo: ANI)
2. Re-election of members of the Standing Committee
Delhi MCD mayor said all ballot papers have been torn and re-election of members of the Standing Committee, the apex decision-making body of the MCD, will be held again on February 27. (Photo: PTI)
3. BJP's version
BJP councillor Shika Rai alleged that Oberoi declared the vote invalid and AAP councillors started abusing BJP members. "I agree what happened is not acceptable but we did it in self defence," Rai told PTI. (Photo: PTI)
4. Standing Committee
The Standing Committee has powers to grant financial approval to projects, set up sub-committees on several issues and finalise policies. While a mayor's powers are only limited to call meetings of the MCD House and disqualify members if they do not furnish details of their assets. (Photo: PTI)
5. Ruckus in MCD House a day earlier too
The MCD House had also witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday night with members of the BJP and the AAP on exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other. (Photo: PTI)