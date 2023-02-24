In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house

Re-election of members of the Standing Committee, the apex decision-making body of the MCD, will be held again on February 27, mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

Delhi MCD on Friday witnessed ugly scenes as a fight broke out between BJP and AAP members who kicked, punched and pushed one another. The chaotic scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to a key six-member municipal committee.

During the ruckus, councillor Ashok Manu collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.