Gurgaon: School principal murdered, family suspect property dispute

A woman was attacked with a blunt object and killed at her home in Palam Vihar area of Gurgaon allegedly over a property dispute in the extended family, a police officer said Sunday.

Savinder Kaur, the principal of a Pune-based private school, was found dead in her bedroom on the first floor of the bungalow with couple of injuries on her head, said Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime).

According to her son Prabsharan Singh's statement to police, Kaur had called him up when he was returning home from his office.

She told him she was attacked with a blunt object and sought immediate help.

The son informed his father Sukhbir Singh, who had gone to the Sector 22 market nearby, to rush home immediately.

Sukhbir Singh reached home at 7.50pm but could not enter the residence as the door was locked from inside.

About 10 minutes later, Pransharan Singh also reached home and both of them forcibly opened the door.

They found Kaur unconscious on the floor and informed police.

The attacker, meanwhile, had escaped through the balcony.

"The victim was declared brought dead at a hospital," the ACP added.

Sukhbir Singh said he has a dispute over property with brother Jasprit Singh and they are fighting court cases.

"We have strong suspicion that Jasprit, his wife Prity Kaur and their daughter Paramjeet Kaur may be involved in the murder," he alleged.