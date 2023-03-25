Greater Noida news: Stray dog drags 1.5-year-old girl, grandfather saves her

Stray dogs have become a menace in Greater Noida, as cases of dog bites continue to surface. The latest incident involved a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was being dragged away by a stray dog when her grandfather intervened and saved her. The incident was captured on CCTV installed nearby.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening in Beta 1, Greater Noida, when the girl was playing outside her house with her grandfather. Suddenly, a stray dog appeared and began dragging the girl. The grandfather, a retired Indian Army veteran who had fought in the Kargil war, managed to save the child but sustained injuries in the process.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Many such cases have been reported, and residents are accusing the authorities of doing nothing to address the issue. The dogs are not being sterilized or taken to areas designated for street dogs.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of citizens, particularly children, in Greater Noida. The increasing population of stray dogs is a serious issue that requires immediate attention from the authorities. Measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of citizens, such as organizing sterilization drives and building safe zones for street dogs.

