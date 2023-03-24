Search icon
Delhi news: Alert issued by DDA that housing scheme buyers need to know

DDA warns against fake websites for home booking, files FIR.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police regarding some individuals who have been making tempting promises to people and booking homes through fake websites. In a statement, the DDA has urged people to be cautious of such websites as they can lead to significant financial loss. The DDA is responsible for the development and construction of housing projects, commercial land, land management, land disposal, and land pooling schemes in the capital city.

The DDA has alerted its customers to stay away from fraudulent websites and has warned that if people fall for such tempting offers, they could lose lakh of rupees. The organization has also shared the official website URLs (www.dda.org.in and www.dda.gov.in) where users can safely make bookings for their homes.

The DDA has taken the matter seriously and has urged people to contact only the official website for any queries related to the housing scheme. It has also said that some fraudsters are using fake URLs like https://DDAflat.org.in/index.php to deceive people and make false promises to buy houses. The DDA has asked people to be vigilant and not to book flats from any other place to avoid potential harm and financial loss.

The DDA has taken a necessary step to protect its customers from fraudulent activities and has provided guidance on how to avoid being deceived by fake websites. It is crucial to stay alert and cautious in such situations and only rely on official sources for any bookings and transactions.

