Government may stop sale of loose cigarettes, here’s why

This information is for you if you smoke and prefer to buy loose cigarettes. To reduce the use of tobacco products, the government intends to outlaw the selling of single cigarettes. In order to reduce tobacco use, the Standing Committee of Parliament reportedly advised against selling single cigarettes.

According to numerous reports, the Standing Committee of Parliament has recommended a restriction on the sale of single cigarettes to reduce the consumption of tobacco products.

Recall that the Central Government outlawed the sale and use of e-cigarettes three years ago on the advice of the Health Ministry.

The selling of loose cigarettes, according to the Standing Committee of Parliament, is having an impact on the fight against tobacco use.

The government of India should implement a 75% GST on tobacco goods in accordance with WHO recommendations. The country imposes a 22% GST on bidis, a 53% GST on cigarettes, and a 64% GST on smokeless tobacco, according the most recent tax slabs.

The standing committee has noted that the tax on tobacco goods has not increased significantly despite the introduction of the GST.

The committee emphasised that using tobacco and alcohol increases the chance of developing cancer.