'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

Headlines

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Dara Peer Makal area of Rajouri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

8 Oldest animal species that are still living

10 evil animals on Earth

8 vegeterian Indian breakfasts under 500 calories

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actor, gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, father was superstar, he is now..

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career at 18, became a mother at 20, was divorced twice, is now...

HomeIndia

India

'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

''The government should think seriously, the youth took this step to convey their message to the deaf and dumb government,'' Akhilesh Yadav said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP over security lapse in the Parliament House and alleged that the ruling party wanted to scare people in the name of security.

''Poor security arrangements in the Prime Minister's dream project is a matter of shame. The government is trying to scare people in the name of security,'' the SP chief, who was here to attend a function, told journalists.

''The government should think seriously, the youth took this step to convey their message to the deaf and dumb government,'' Yadav said.

In a major security breach on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

READ | Parliament security breach accused wanted to create anarchy: Police

Around the same time, two other people sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting ''tanashahi nahi chalegi'' outside Parliament premises.

Speaking on the opposition bloc INDIA, Yadav said the alliance has only become stronger after the results of the recent assembly elections in five states.

''I will ask all parties to unite against the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Efforts will be made to defeat the BJP on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. People will become happy only when the BJP government is removed,'' he said.

READ | 'Money has nothing...': Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu breaks silence on IT raids at his premises

Taking potshots at the BJP, he said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought ''Laadli Yojana'' in Madhya Pradesh due to which the BJP won, ''yet the party sidelined him''.

On the question of the BJP's promise of doubling farmers' income, he said ''Farmers are troubled by the wrong policies of the BJP''.

''Even if the cost of the crops is not being recovered, the promise of doubling the income of the farmers has proved to be an absolute false commitment. The government has cheated sugarcane farmers,'' Yadav said. He alleged that the BJP government belongs to capitalists, not farmers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

5 makeup trends that everyone will be talking about in 2024

Man drives car from passenger seat, viral video stuns internet

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE