Google Doodle reiterates the need to wear masks and get vaccinated

As the world is grappling under the sudden surge in Covid-19 infection, today's Google Doodle is sending a strong message - prevention is better than cure. The Doodle stresses the need to continue wearing masks to keep the virus at bay. It also implies that vaccine is our biggest weapon in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

When you click on the Google Doodle it directs to a page - Covid vaccine near me. It reads, everyone 15 and older is eligible to get the vaccine against Covid-19. Availability may vary by state. The next time you go to the Google search page to enter something you will get information on Covid vaccine near you.

The graphic is actually an animated version of the letters that spell out the name 'Google'. Each of the first four letters - G, O, O, G wears a face mask and sports what looks like a post-vaccination bandage on its arm.

Then the letter 'l' signifies a vaccine while 'E' dressed like a health care professional wearing a face mask, gets a vaccine from a table and administers the vaccine to the letter 'l', which is also wearing a mask. The 'I' subsequently celebrates, followed by a group cheer, along with a heart emoji. This Doodle is similar in design to previous Doodles rolled out in August 2021.