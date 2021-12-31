Google marks New Year's eve with colourful, cute Doodle - Take a look

Google Doodle is ready to enter the New Year with this festive Doodle, which is full of candles, confetti and jacklights. While we are still prepping for a glimmery New Year’s Eve, Google is all set to end the year on a celebratory note.

All Google users will be entering the New Year with lots of confetti, candies and jacklights as the search engine’s New Year Doodle is just that.

Google released the festive Doodle on Friday (December 31) to mark the coming of a New Year.

The Google Doodle went live globally as the clock struck 12. Designed like a popping candle that is just ready to explode with upcoming surprises, the big G seems cuter than ever.

As there was no explanatory note with the Google Doodle this time, Google wants to allow users the freedom to find their own kind of celebration within the pompous Doodle. “That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!” wrote Google on its new design.

Even as the design is a bit plainer than the years gone by, it gets full marks for being interactive and party-like.

The Google Doodle is a great illustration to bid adieu to the year 2021, which was overpowered by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, it emerged beautifully to include successful developments like the Paralympics 2021, Olympics 2021 and the world leaders’ consistent efforts against climate change and Covid-19 vaccination.