Google Doodle celebrates famous street food ‘pani puri’ via interactive game, how to play

Pani Puri, made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured water, is a famous street food all across India by various names such as puchka, gol gappa, etc.

On Wednesday, Google Doodle celebrated South Asia's popular street food 'pani puri' as on July 12, 2015, a Madhya Pradesh restaurant attained the world record for serving the most flavors of pani puri by presenting 51 options.

In today's doodle game, the player is given the chance to help the street vendor team to complete the orders for pani puri. The players is needed to choose the puris that match each customer's flavor and quantity preference to keep them satisfied.

Pani Puri, made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured water, is a famous street food all across India by various names such as puchka, gol gappa, etc, and also has many regional variations as per the taste and preference of people.