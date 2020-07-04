Gold standard of protection: Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh

While the government has made wearing a mask in public places mandatory, people are using whatever they find to cover their face to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

However, a Pune man has gone a little more extravagant and got a face mask made of gold that costs a whopping Rs 2.89 lakh.

A resident of Pimpri Chinchwad of the Pune district, Shankar Kurade has gone overboard to protect himself and others around him with the gold face mask.

Notably, it's just the mask that has been made of gold. The threads used to tie the mask are normal threads that have been spared of the golden adventure.

Speaking about the mask, Kurade said that it's a thin mask with minute holes so he isn't facing any difficulty in breathing. However, he was doubtful about the effectiveness of the gold mask.

"It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 state in India with close to 2 lakh cases and 8,376 deaths.