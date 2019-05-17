Headlines

Godda Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Pradip Yadav and Apna Dal's Pradip Yadav will be up in key contest in the forthcoming election in Godda on May 19.

DNA Web Team

May 17, 2019

Godda Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Godda constituency will be held on May 19, in the seventh phase (last phase) of Lok Sabha polls. BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Pradip Yadav and Apna Dal's Pradip Yadav will be up in key contest in the forthcoming election.

Godda Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Madhupur, Jarmundi, Godda, Deoghar (SC), Poreyahat and Mahagama. 

BJP's Nishikant Dubey is the sitting MP in Godda who has been winning this seat since the past two terms. He defeated Congress Furkan Ansari by a margin of close to 70,000 votes in 2014. The party is once keeping faith on Dubey who would be hoping for this third victory in Godda constituency in the forthcoming election. 

Godda Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: Nishikant Dubey

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik): Pradip Yadav

Apna Dal: Pradip Yadav

Dumka Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014 

Winning candidate: Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Losing candidate: Furkan Ansari (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Losing candidate: Furkan Ansari (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Furkan Ansari (Congress)

Losing candidate: Pradeep Yadav (BJP) 

Congress as part of its alliance in the state had tied with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Out of 14 seats, Congress is contesting on 7 seats, JMM on 4, JVM on 2 and RJD on just 1 seat. However, after RJD was allotted a single to contest, it walked out of the Mahagathbandhan.

Lalu Yadav's RJD had initially demanded that it wanted to contest on 3 seats in Jharkhand, but brought down the number to two after other allies objected to it. Later only one seat was allotted to the party, following which it walked out of the grand alliance in Jharkhand.

RJD wanted to contest on Chatra and Palamu but got the latter one only. Following these developments, RJD decided not to give up its stronghold region Chatra and fielded its candidate where the Congress party had also nominated its candidate. This created a little awkward situation for the opposition parties and might cost them in loss of votes in the forthcoming polls.

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies was scheduled to take place in four phases. While polling in the first, second and third phase of Jharkhand election is already over, here is the date-wise break up of when the election were held and will be held in the remaining phase. 

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu (3 seats), polling already held. 

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh (4 seats), polling already held.

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum (4 seats), polling already held.

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda (3 seats), polling yet to take place. 

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phases. Voting in the first six phases have already taken place. Polling in the remaining phase will be held on May 19 (7th and final phase). Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

