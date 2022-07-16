Andhra Pradesh: Godavari flood breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years

File Photo

As the flood flow surpassed the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday evening and reached the greatest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram since August 2006, the fierce Godavari has rendered over two million people's life crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh.

On August 7, 2006, the flood discharge in Godavari was 28,50,664 cusecs, largest after the one recorded on August 16, 1986 (35.06 lakh cusecs).

The tremendous downpour had now affected 628 communities, notably the island villages known as lankas, under 44 mandals in these districts, with no relief in sight.

However, a halt in the rain, particularly in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari in Maharashtra and Telangana, has increased hopes that the water may recede in the next few days.

Although the flood level in upstream Bhadrachalam in neighboring Telangana fell by a foot on Saturday, officials predicted the discharge at the Cotton Barrage could rise to 28 lakh cusecs before falling over the next 30-36 hours.

The authorities have so far evacuated 69,746 people from the affected villages and lodged them in 156 relief camps, according to the State Disaster Management Authority data.

Two helicopters of the Indian Navy have been kept ready in Rajamahendravaram to carry out rescue and relief operations whenever required.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours.

Ten teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.