Global Leader Approval List 2022: PM Modi tops list once again; surpasses Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Modi has once again proved that his popularity quotient is through the roof not just in India, but across the globe. PM Modi has ranked at the top of the Global Leader Approval List 2022 once again, leaving behind several prominent leaders.

PM Modi has ranked at the top of the list with an approval rating of 72 percent this year, according to the list released by American research firm Morning Consult, making him the most popular world leader on the Global Leader Approval List 2022.

By reserving the top rank on the list, the Indian prime minister has left behind several notable world leaders in the race such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS



Modi: 72%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 57%

Kishida: 47%

Scholz: 42%

Biden: 41%

Moon: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Trudeau: 41%

Sánchez: 37%

Bolsonaro: 36%

Macron: 35%

Johnson: 30%



*Updated 02/03/22 pic.twitter.com/h51SXXBAFj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 6, 2022

The list contains a total of 13 world leaders, with US President Joe Biden on the 6th spot with 41 percent rating and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ranked at number eight at 41 percent, followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at rank nine.

PM Modi ranked at the top of the Global Leader Approval List 2022 for the third time this year, followed by Mexico President Obrador at 64 percent, Italy PM Mario Draghi at 57 percent, Fumio Kishida at 47 percent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 42 percent.

Out of the 13, a total of four world leaders had an approval rating of 41 percent - US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Global Leader Approval List 2022 was released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, which is a firm that tracks the approval and popularity ratings of several countries across the globe to get an insight into the shifting political dynamics across the world.