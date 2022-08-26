Search icon
Congress in suicidal mode, Ghulam Nabi is welcome in BJP, says ex-Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

Azad's resignation came days after he quit the post of Jammu and Kashmir's Congress unit chief on the same day he was appointed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad (Left), Ex Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the Congress party's senior-most leaders who had been demanding sweeping organizational changes, has resigned from the primary membership of the party that has seen several high-profile exits over the last three years. In a scathing letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Jammu and Kashmir stalwart wrote that the party has lost the will and the ability under the tutelage of what he called the coterie.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who was expelled from the party and recently joined the BJP also made his remark on Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting Congress.

"It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego....Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party", ex Congress leader said.

 

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah also reacted on Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from Congress.

"Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it's happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition", National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah said.

 

Speaking on Azad's exit from Congress, former leader Jaiveer Shergill who quit party earlier this week, said that ‘leaders across age groups are frustrated and disappointed with the present culture thriving in Congress.'

"In reality, this cabal is working within Congress on 'Congress Todo Abhiyan', elbowing out all the well-meaning leaders. This letter speaks loudly of sentiments of thousands of well-meaning Congress workers who are troubled by this 'Darbari' culture,' he added while speaking to news agency ANI.

"His resignation is unfortunate. It's a sad day for the Congress party & for the democracy of country. Despite it, the party refuses to change & that is why you see senior leaders leave because they feel alienated, humiliated & insulted",  Former Congress leader Ashwini Kumar said.

 

Azad's resignation came days after he quit the post of Jammu and Kashmir's Congress unit chief on the same day he was appointed. His colleague Anand Sharma, another Congress dissident, later resigned from the Himachal Pradesh unit of the party citing exclusion and insults.

Since the 2019 debacle, Congress has lost senior leaders like Jyotiraaditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, and Kapil Sibal who became the Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.  

