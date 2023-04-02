Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours! New highway to decongest Yamuna Expressway, connect 9 districts; check details | Representational Photo

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will act as a tremendous boost for the economy of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR region. Work on the new economic corridor is expected to soon gather steam as the Union Road and Transport Highways ministry has reportedly asked for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submission to be expedited so that the project is approved and underway soon.

The expressway is targeted to be completed a year before its deadline. It will halve the travel time between two UP industrial hubs of Ghaziabad and Kanpur. Currently, it takes around 6 hours to reach Kanpur from Ghaziabad via the Yamuna Expressway and a minimum 8 hours via the NH-9 route. Once completed, the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will cut this down to just 3 hours.

The economic corridor was announced by the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in September 2019. The 380-km-long highway is a greenfield construction, which means it is being built from scratch. The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will be a 4-lane road, expanded to six lanes at underpasses and crossings of waterways.

The highway will connect through nine UP districts including Ghaziabad and Kanpur - Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao. While Ghaziabad comes in the National Capital Region, metropolitan cities Delhi, Gurugram and Noida also stand to benefit. On the other hand, the new expressway will also benefit the economy connected to UP capital Lucknow from the Kanpur side. Land acquisition will happen in 2023. The highway construct is expected to take around two years.