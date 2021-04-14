Get free Uber rides to and from Covid vaccination centers, here's how

To support the Centre, state governments, and NGOs in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive smoothly, cab-aggregator Uber has pledged free rides worth Rs 10 crores to vulnerable citizens who are unable to go to the vaccination centres for some or other reason. Uber says that the value of each free ride will be a maximum of Rs 150 and a rider is entitled to a maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination centre. The final amount that will be displayed on the app will include the discount.

“These free rides will be deployed to help vulnerable citizens travel to and from authorised vaccination centres in the second phase of the vaccination drive. Any Indian citizen above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities can now utilize these free rides to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre through easily redeemable promo codes,” Uber said in a blog post.

The free rides scheme has been rolled out in states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and more.

Here is how to avail of free Uber rides:

Step 1: Open your Uber app, go to the Wallet in the main menu

Also read Allahabad High Court asks government to consider vaccinating students appearing for Board exams

Step 2: Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom and add the code 10M21V

Step 3: Once you enter the code, the Promo will be added to your ride