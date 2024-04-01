Gautam Buddha Nagar Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

This year's elections for Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency will occur in April.

This year, the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency will host Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India released the voting schedule and results on March 16.

This year's elections for Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency will occur in April. Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26. The 4th of June is the results date for the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

After discussing, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has chosen its candidate for Lok Sabha 2024 election. The party announced Dr. Mahendra Nagar, the original nominee, as its candidate once more on Thursday, replacing Rahul Awana, the youth leader. The entire incident reminded the party of the 2009 Lok Sabha election, when they had to select a candidate thrice.

There are 80 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddha Nagar.Gautam Buddha Nagar's current Member of Parliament is Dr. Mahesh Sharma. With 830812 votes, Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while Satveer of the BSP received 493890 votes. Dr. Mahesh Sharma won with an overwhelming margin of 336922 votes.

With 599702 votes, Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP emerged victorious in the 2014 Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha election. With 319490 votes, Narendra Bhati SP was the runner-up candidate. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, there were 1199365 registered voters overall in 2014.