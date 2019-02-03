Headlines

Gandhi family should be called 'bail family': BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

The BJP on Saturday mocked the Nehru-Gandhi family as a 'bail family', hours after opposition Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra was granted interim bail by a Delhi court

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2019, 12:01 PM IST

The BJP on Saturday mocked the Nehru-Gandhi family as a 'bail family', hours after opposition Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in a money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said since the 'chowkidar', a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is tough, it rattles 'thieves'.

Patra said, "Gandhi family should be called a bail family as all its members are out on bail." 

"The PM has rightly said that the whole family is riding on a 'bailgaadi'," he said.

Vadra was granted interim bail by a Delhi court on Saturday till February 16 in a money-laundering case with a direction to appear before the Enforcement Directorate and cooperate in the investigation.

Robert Vadra, who is currently abroad, had on Friday filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson claimed a similar land deal case is going on against Vadra in Rajasthan in which he bought several acres of land in Bikaner.

"Look at the irony, the first family of the Congress party which literally ruled over India for all these years, is out on bail on charges of misappropriation of funds. Most of the cases have reached the Supreme Court. They feel corruption is their entitlement and India is their property," Patra said.

In the press conference, Patra also referred to media reports over killings of karsevaks in 1990 Ayodhya firing.

The BJP spokesperson said, "Kaarsevaks were brutally killed by the Mulayam Singh-led government in Ayodhya in 1990. It is devastating to know from the media report that ram-bhakts, who were shot dead, were denied proper Hindu funeral rites as they were buried instead of being cremated." 

