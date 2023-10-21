Headlines

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff following anomaly, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

Amazing health benefits of curd rice (dahi chawal)

Bowlers with hat-trick in ODI World Cup history

5 Nutrients required for stronger bones other than Calcium, Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

HomeIndia

India

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff following anomaly, says ISRO chief S Somanath

After suffering delays twice, totaling 45 minutes, the rocket failed to liftoff from the spaceport here at 8.45 am, even as a ''hold'' signal flashed across the screens at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre while the final countdown was on.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The liftoff of a test vehicle with crew safety-related payloads connected to the ambitious Gaganyaan human space flight mission on Saturday could not happen as planned following an anomaly which will be analysed, ISRO chief S Somanath said.

Engine ignition of the TV-D1 rocket did not happen over time.

After suffering delays twice, totaling 45 minutes, the rocket failed to liftoff from the spaceport here at 8.45 am, even as a ''hold'' signal flashed across the screens at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre while the final countdown was on.

READ | US President Joe Biden requests USD 105 billion from Congress for aid in Israel, Ukraine

There was a very smooth airlift and automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to lift off, ''but the engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course due to anomaly,'' Somanath said soon after the mission was put on hold.

''And we have to find out what went wrong with that. The vehicle is safe, the entire vehicle is very safe. We will have to reach the vehicle and then look at what has happened now,'' he said, adding ISRO will come back soon after analysing what triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle.

READ | India-Canada standoff: US expresses 'concern' over India's demand to reduce Canadian diplomatic presence

''So what has happened is that the ground support computer doing this function has withheld the launch given the anomaly observed. We will come back after understanding the anomaly, correct it, and schedule the launch very soon,'' the space agency's Chairman said from the Mission Control Center.

The revised launch schedule will be announced later after analysing what went wrong today, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp users can soon login to two WhatsApp accounts at same time

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

India-Canada standoff: US expresses 'concern' over India's demand to reduce Canadian diplomatic presence

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE