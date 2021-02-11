Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of Telangana Rashtra Samithi becomes new Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was on Thursday (February 11) elected new Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). She defeated BJP's candidate Radha Dheeraj Reddy.

M. Srilatha Reddy of TRS has been elected Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Interestingly, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM supported both TRS candidates.

The GHMC election was held in December 2020 and it witnessed a close battle between ruling TRS and BJP in which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao bagged 56 divisions, while BJP secured 48 divisions. AIMI managed to register victory in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions, in the 150-seat civic body.

Vijayalakshmi is a Corporator from Banjara Hills division. She is the daughter of Dr K Keshava Rao, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Vijayalakshmi has completed her BA, LLB and Journalism degree.

She is married to Bobby Reddy. She stayed in US for 18 years where she worked as a research assistant in Duke University, North Carolina, in cardiology department. Duke University is one of the 5th largest research Universities.

Vijayalakshmi returned to India in 2007 and gave up her US citizenship to join her father in politics. In 2016 she contested as a corporator from TRS party and won with a huge majority.