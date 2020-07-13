Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for economic corridor projects worth over Rs 20,000 cr in Haryana tomorrow

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects worth Rs 20,000 as part of a new economic corridor in Haryana on Tuesday, July 14.

The event will be hosted online due to social distancing norms in place because of COVID-19 pandemic. The function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

The projects for inauguration include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1,183 crore, the 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said the projects for foundation stone laying include the 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8,650 crore, the 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1,524 crore, the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore and the 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore.

Besides, foundation stone will be also laid for the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1,207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1,502 crore, and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1,509 crore.

These projects will benefit people of Haryana in big way by providing smooth connectivity wihin state, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said.

The projects will also save on time, fuel and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the state, it added.