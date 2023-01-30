Full emergency at Kochi airport over suspected Hydraulic snag in Air India Express Flight from Sharjah

File Photo

After an aircraft from Sharjah to Kochi had what was believed to be a hydraulic failure, Cochin International Airport Limited declared a full emergency at the Kochi airport (CIAL).

CIAL reported that the situation was lifted at 8:36 p.m. with no runway closures or diversions. The airport returned to regular operations after the emergency was lifted.

"Suspected hydraulic failure at IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. Due to this, a full emergency was declared at 08.04 pm in the Kochi airport. The aircraft landed safely at 08.26 pm," informed CIAL in a statement.

Hours earlier, an Air Asia aircraft on route to Kolkata had to abort takeoff in Lucknow following a bird strike, stranding 180 passengers and eight crew members.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official told ANI.

"An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe," Air Asia said in a statement.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," the carrier added.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)