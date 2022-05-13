From farmer’s issues to ‘one family one ticket’: Key points being discussed in Congress’ Chintan Shivir

Photo - ANI

The Congress party is conducting a three-day Chintan Shivir which has commenced on Friday in Udaipur. This year’s Chintan Shivir will emphasize discussions over ‘communal polarization’, farmers’ issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections, informed party sources.

Sources informed that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will address the party leaders at the Chintan Shivir. Another key issue that is on agenda for the event is the discussion of a new policy by the Congress party called ‘one family one ticket’.

According to recent reports, the Congress party is considering enforcing the 'One family, one ticket' formula with the exception only when another family member has been working for at least five years in the party.

The party has a lot of ideas and “big changes” that will transform the working style of Congress, according to Congress general secretary Ajay Maken. During a press conference, Maken also revealed a plan to transform Congress into a youth-centric party through a new policy.

According to PTI reports, Maken said that a proposal is being considered that 50 percent of party positions be reserved for those less than 50 years of age in party committees at every level of the Congress organisation.

Maken, who is a member of the coordination committee on organisation for discussion at the Chintan Shivir, said the party is deliberating on setting up a 'public insight department' to ascertain the views of the people and carry out surveys for getting battle-ready for elections.

While discussing the agenda of the Chintan Shivir, sources told news agency ANI that Congress leaders will discuss the Centre-State relationship, the situation of the northeastern states, the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and communal polarization.

Besides this, other committees will have discussions on the issues like public sector disinvestment, rising inflation, minority issues, and women’s issues, while youth will discuss New Education Policy and rising unemployment.

The main focus of the Chintan Shivir 2022 lies in revamping the Congress party and formulating a path for the future of the party. Sonia Gandhi will be addressing the Shivir on the first day while Rahul Gandhi will address the event on the last day.

(With inputs from agencies)

