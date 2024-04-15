'From electoral bond to Russia-Ukrain war': 10 big things PM Modi talked about

Speaking to the news agency ANI, PM Modi also mentioned his 'big plans' for the country and that his decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about many things such as electoral, his intervention amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Santana Dharma row, and more while also hitting out at the Opposition including the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

- “When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don’t take decisions to scare or run over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

- PM Narendra Modi opened up on electoral bonds scheme, which was struck down by the Supreme Court on February 15 this year. He said "Due to electoral bonds you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on the Supreme Court decision to scrap electoral bonds)."

- Talking about his intervention amid the Russia-Ukraine war for the evacuation of Indian nationals, he said, "I have a friendly equation with both Presidents. I told them our Indian youth is stuck and I need your help them (evacuate)."

- PM Narendra Modi told ANI regarding the 'Santana Dharma' row "The Congress should be asked why they are sitting with those who are spewing venom about Santana Dharma...People's anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way".

- PM Modi also said that the Congress and its allies had used the Ram Mandir issue as a political weapon.

"When we were not even born, when our party was not even born. At that time, this matter could have been dealt with in the court. There could have been a solution to the problem. When India was divided, then during the time of partition, they could have decided to do so and so. That was not done. Why? Because this is like a weapon in their hands, a weapon for vote bank politics," the Prime Minister said.

- Refuting the opposition parties' allegations of "being sent to jail by the BJP government", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. He said that honest person has nothing to fear about but those involved in corruption has "Paap ka dar" (fear of sin).

- "How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," Prime Minister said.

- "One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report," the PM said.

(With inputs from ANI)