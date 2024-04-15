'From electoral bond to Russia-Ukrain war': 10 big things PM Modi talked about

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Tom Hiddleston says he isn't sure about future of Loki in MCU: 'We've reached some sort of....'

India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor will be game changer like Silk Route: PM Modi

Kareena Kapoor's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI IPL match gives fans 'Poo' from K3G vibes

‘My flag became my…’: PM Modi on bringing back Indian students from Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tom Hiddleston says he isn't sure about future of Loki in MCU: 'We've reached some sort of....'

India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor will be game changer like Silk Route: PM Modi

Kareena Kapoor's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI IPL match gives fans 'Poo' from K3G vibes

Foods that are bad for your bone and joint health

8 potassium-rich foods for blood pressure management

Hypertension: Ayurvedic remedies to reduce high blood pressure quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Tom Hiddleston says he isn't sure about future of Loki in MCU: 'We've reached some sort of....'

Kareena Kapoor's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI IPL match gives fans 'Poo' from K3G vibes

Sophie Choudry discusses 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' with Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik in LSD 2's fun BTS video

HomeIndia

India

'From electoral bond to Russia-Ukrain war': 10 big things PM Modi talked about

Speaking to the news agency ANI, PM Modi also mentioned his 'big plans' for the country and that his decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about many things such as electoral, his intervention amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Santana Dharma row, and more while also hitting out at the Opposition including the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Speaking to the news agency ANI, PM Modi also mentioned his 'big plans' for the country and that his decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. 

- “When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don’t take decisions to scare or run over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

- PM Narendra Modi opened up on electoral bonds scheme, which was struck down by the Supreme Court on February 15 this year. He said "Due to electoral bonds you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on the Supreme Court decision to scrap electoral bonds)."

- Speaking on BJP's poll promise of 'One Nation, One Election', he said, "One nation one election is our commitment...Many people have come on board in the country...Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. Very positive and innovative suggestions have come. The country will benefit a lot if we can implement this report".

- Talking about his intervention amid the Russia-Ukraine war for the evacuation of Indian nationals, he said, "I have a friendly equation with both Presidents. I told them our Indian youth is stuck and I need your help them (evacuate)."

- PM Narendra Modi told ANI regarding the 'Santana Dharma' row "The Congress should be asked why they are sitting with those who are spewing venom about Santana Dharma...People's anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way".

- PM Modi also said that the Congress and its allies had used the Ram Mandir issue as a political weapon. 

"When we were not even born, when our party was not even born. At that time, this matter could have been dealt with in the court. There could have been a solution to the problem. When India was divided, then during the time of partition, they could have decided to do so and so. That was not done. Why? Because this is like a weapon in their hands, a weapon for vote bank politics," the Prime Minister said.

- Refuting the opposition parties' allegations of "being sent to jail by the BJP government", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. He said that honest person has nothing to fear about but those involved in corruption has "Paap ka dar" (fear of sin). 

- "How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," Prime Minister said.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the implementation of 'One nation, One election' which is one of the key promises made by his party-BJP in its poll manifesto is the "commitment" of his government.In an interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the committee formed under chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to prepare the report on One nation, One election, received very positive and innovative suggestions.

- "One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report," the PM said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

'Feminism f**ked up our society': Nora Fatehi's statement sparks controversy, leaves internet divided

Avenix Fzco unveils groundbreaking trading software for enhanced market strategy

'Industry kisi ke baap ki nahi': Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'there were times when...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement