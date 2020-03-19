From closing down restaurants to disinfecting public buses: Kejriwal ramps up measures to tackle coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state, and have started the process of stamping people asked to remain in home quarantine after arrival in India, adding that an FIR will be lodged against those defying orders. He also said that the government will close down restaurants in the national capital till March 31, but takeaways and deliveries will continue.

"20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather," Kejriwal said.

"We have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India. There are instances of such people fleeing home. If such persons don't keep themselves in quarantine, govt will be forced to arrest them&lodge FIR against them," he added.

He also said that all state buses, Inter State Bus Terminals and metro trains are being disinfected every day. Private vehicles will also be disinfected at every bus depot from 10 am to 6 pm daily free of cost, Delhi Chief Minister said.

Providing an update on the number of cases, he reported that there are 10 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi so far. Out of the recorded cases, one died, three people have recovered and rest six are in good condition.

Earlier, the Delhi government closed down cinema halls, schools, and colleges in view of the epidemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173. This includes cured cases as well as deaths.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.